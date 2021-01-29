Ontario out with new 6-point plan to stop COVID including mandatory testing at Pearson
The Ontario government is now making on-arrival testing of international travellers coming into the province at Pearson Airport mandatory as of Monday at noon.
If people refuse a test, they will receive a $750 ticket.
Premier Doug Ford announcing a new six-point plan this afternoon to stop the spread of COVID, which will include exploring additional testing measures at Pearson and land border crossings in the coming weeks.
Here is the government's plan:
"We welcome the new measures announced by the federal government today, but we need a stop gap to prevent new cases, including variant cases, from arriving in Ontario until those measures are fully in place," said Premier Ford. "That's why our government is taking immediate and decisive action, which includes mandatory testing of incoming international travellers and providing additional layers of protection for the people of Ontario, especially our seniors. Through our six-point plan, we intend to stop this virus in its tracks."
Ontario's first COVID-19 UK variant case was confirmed last month and was due to international travel. Since that time, 51 cases of the variant have been confirmed in the province. Evidence shows that the UK variant could be up to 56 per cent more transmissible.
"People across the province are staying home and helping to limit the spread of this deadly virus, and their actions are starting to make a difference," said Minister Elliott. "However, the UK variant is now making its way into our communities and putting Ontario's pandemic response at risk. In addition to maintaining the public health measures we know work and keep us safe, our government is taking decisive action to control the spread, protect our health care system, and save lives."
