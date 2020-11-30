Ontario parents can start applying for $200/child 12 yrs old and younger today

Families in Ontario can start applying for funding to support new education-related expenses.

The new Support for Learners program will provide direct one-time payments to help offset additional learning costs, whether children attend school in person, online or a mix of both.

It means $200 for each child aged 0 to 12 or $250 if their child or youth is aged 0 to 21 with special needs.

The funding also assists with additional childcare costs, whether the child is in child care or at home.

Click here to apply.