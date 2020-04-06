Ontario parents to get $200/child 0-12 yrs in pandemic relief payments

The Ontario government is offering parenst some financial help to deal with the cost of childcare with schools and childcare centres closed.

The new 'Support for Families' program offers a one-time payment of $200 per child 0 to 12 years of age, and $250 for those 0 to 21 years of age with special needs.

The announcement was made today by Premier Doug Ford, Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education.

Families can complete a simple online application at Ontario's Support for Families web page to access the financial support.

Parents already receiving Support for Parents payments through direct deposit will be automatically eligible for this financial support and do not need to submit a new application.

Click here to apply.