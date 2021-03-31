Ontario parents who have already applied for child benefit won't have to reapply to get $400/child

Ontario's Education Minister is revealing more information on a financial benefit for parents.

Parents with children in grades 12 and under are eligible for the $400 benefit per child.

Stephen Lecce says this time the payments will be processed automatically for parents who have already applied.

Lecce says the payments will be deposited April 26th.

Parents who have not applied can do so in May for the funding.

This is the third round of payments offered to Ontario parents to help pay for the additional costs of the pandemic.

About the Ontario COVID-19 Child Benefit

The Ontario COVID-19covid 19 Child Benefit provides financial support to families with young learners to help with additional costs during the COVID-19covid 19 pandemic.

Starting on April 26, we will begin issuing payments of:

$400 for each child or youth up to Grade 12

$500 for each child or youth up to age 21 with special needs

If you received a payment through the Support for Learners program, you do not need to apply for this additional payment.

If you missed applying for the Support for Learners program, you will have the opportunity to apply. Applications will open from May 3, 2021 to May 17, 2021.

This new round of payment through the Ontario COVID-19covid 19 Child Benefit is in addition to payments provided by Support for Families and the Support for Learners programs.