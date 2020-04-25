Ontario Parks to Remain Closed until May 31st

The Province is keeping all provincial parks and conservation reserves, including car camping and roofed accommodations closed until May 31st.

In a joint release from Health Minister Christine Elliott and Environment Minister Jeff Yurek they confirmed the extension of the original emergency order.

"In order to keep Ontarians safe during this COVID-19 outbreak, our government is extending the closure of Ontario's provincial parks and conservation reserves to May 31, 2020. This includes car camping, backcountry camping, roofed accommodations, day use opportunities, access points and all public buildings"

Provincial parks and conservation reserves will continue to remain fully closed to all recreational activities.

Reservations for arrivals up to, and including, any further closure extension date will be automatically cancelled and reservation holders will receive a full refund with no penalty.

Penalty-free refunds will also be available to reservation holders who wish to change or cancel their 2020 camping reservation, regardless of arrival date.