Ontario party leaders talk climate plans in aftermath of weekend storm

The leaders of Ontario's main political parties are highlighting their climate plans in wake of a deadly storm that ripped across the province over the weekend.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford, who is looking to hold on to the premier's office, says Ontario is investing in electric vehicles and electric arc furnaces as part of a plan to fight climate change.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says her party, if elected, would fix the disaster relief program to get money to affected residents quicker and plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to a net zero by 2050.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca says his party has earmarked about $300 million for a climate resilience plan for municipalities and conservation authorities.

Green Leader Mike Schreiner has touted a long list of environmental initiatives, including halving climate pollution by 2030, protecting 30 per cent of lands and water by 2030 and reaching net zero emissions by 2045.

Saturday's storm left a trail of destruction with at least 10 dead, while tens of thousands remain without power.