Ontario pauses reopening, outlines vaccine policy for certain workers
Ontario will pause all further reopening, start offering third COVID-19 shots to vulnerable populations, and require health and education workers to get vaccinated against the virus or take regular tests.
The province's top doctor announced the new measures today, along with several others as part of a response to the highly contagious Delta variant that has been driving a recent rise in infections.
The government says it will pause any further lifting of public health restrictions and will remain in Step 3 of its reopening plan, maintaining capacity limits on businesses and other settings.
It also says transplant recipients, patients with certain cancers, and long-term care and retirement home residents will be offered third COVID-19 vaccine doses starting as early as this week.
Meanwhile, employers in health and education will need to have policies that ask staff to disclose their vaccination status and require those who are unvaccinated to take an education session and be subject to regular tests.
The policies stop short of mandating vaccines for workers in frontline, high-risk jobs, something health worker groups and other advocates had been calling for.
As of Wednesday, province is also expanding eligibility for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to children born in 2009, who will turn 12 this year.
-
COVID-19 UPDATE FOR AUG 17 - DR. KARIM ALIYounger children may be more likely to transmit COVID-19, study says. Dr Ali comments on this. Delta Variant numbers continue to surge, the doctor stressing the importance of being vaccinated. Steph Vivier talks to Dr. Karim Ali Director, Division of Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, and Lead Physician for Emergency Preparedness
-
ROUNDTABLE Mike Balsom and Karl DockstaderROUNDTABLE Mike Balsom and Karl Dockstader
-
Niagara College will require students, employees and contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19Steph talks to Pam Skinner, senior vice president, College Operations. Students, employees, contractors and those visiting a Niagara College campus for college business will be required to provide proof that they are fully vaccinated or have received a first dose of a Health Canada or World Health Organization (WHO) approved vaccine by September 7, and a second dose/full vaccination by October 18.