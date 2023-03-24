Ontario PC cabinet minister Merrilee Fullerton resigns

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has named Michael Parsa as his new minister of children, community and social services.



Ford had to fill the role after the surprise resignation earlier today of Merrilee Fullerton.



She did not say why she was stepping down as minister and as M-P-P for Kanata-Carleton.



Parsa will replace Fullerton as the minister in charge of a politically sensitive file, overseeing issues such as autism services for children and the Ontario Disability Support Program.



He had been serving as associate minister of housing, a post that Nina Tangri will now take.



Tangri served as an associate minister in Ford's first government but stayed out of cabinet contention after the 2022 election to make an ultimately unsuccessful bid for the job of Speaker.