Ontario PC spending plan includes new twin bridge over Welland Canal in Niagara

Ontario's Progressive Conservative government says it will invest in a new highway in Niagara.

Today's budget included a new twin bridge on the QEW, seeing improvements to the Garden City Skyway Bridge, which connects St. Catharines and Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Once completed, the proposed bridge will carry the QEW Toronto-bound traffic, while the existing Garden City Skyway will be rehabilitated and modified to carry the QEW Niagara-bound traffic only.

Officials say the section of the highway is a strategic trade and economic corridor that links the international border crossings at Niagara Falls and Fort Erie with the Greater Golden Horseshoe.

The Skyway Bridge was built in 1963, and there’s been talk of twinning the Garden City Skyway for over a decade now.