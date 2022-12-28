Ontario pharmacists can prescribe for 13 common ailments as of Jan. 1

Pharmacists in Ontario will be allowed to prescribe treatments for 13 common conditions including pink eye, acid reflux and cold sores.



The province's ministry of health issued a reminder of the previously announced move on Wednesday, noting the service will be free with a health card.



Unlike several other provinces, pharmacists in Ontario have not previously been authorized to prescribe medications, except for the COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid.



Ontario pharmacists will also be allowed to write prescriptions as needed for hay fever, menstrual cramps, hemorrhoids and uncomplicated urinary tracts infections.



They will also be allowed to prescribe antibiotics after tick bites to prevent Lyme disease.



The ministry says pharmacy prescribing will help free up doctors ``to provide care for more complex needs, helping to reduce wait times for these services.''



In some provinces, patients pay out of pocket when they're assessed by a pharmacist for a prescription, the Canadian Pharmacists Association says.