Ontario pivots vax strategy away from hot spots, offering shots to all adults Tuesday

Ontario says its COVID-19 hot spots will have enough vaccine supply to meet demand even as it makes all adults across the province eligible for a shot tomorrow.

The province has moved back to distributing vaccines on a per capita basis after sending half its supply to hot spots for the last two weeks.

The mayor of Toronto says it will be challenging to meet the expected rise in demand given that move, particularly when more people who don't live in hot spots become eligible tomorrow.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says a shipment of vaccines arriving early has allowed the province to expand its immunization effort ahead of schedule.

She says local public health officials can continue to send more shots to hot-spot neighbourhoods and adds that the province will send Toronto more vaccines if they run out.

Opposition politicians are criticizing ending the hot spot allocation period, saying more focus on hard-hit communities is needed to bring down infections.

