Ontario planning for second wave of COVID-19: Ford

Premier Doug Ford says his government is making plans to prepare for a possible second wave of COVID-19 but is providing no details.

The Ontario Hospital Association says the province needs to develop a contingency plan to ensure regional service and staffing plans are in place ahead of a possible new surge this fall during the flu season.

O-H-A president Anthony Dale says Ontario's move to Stage 3 of its re-opening plan will present a heightened risk for the province and it must be prepared to respond.

But Ford says the province's health system is better off now than in the early stages of the pandemic.