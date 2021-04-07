Ontario plans to bring COVID-19 vaccines to residents 18+ in virus hot spots

Premier Doug Ford is urging Ontarians to 'hunker down' over the next four weeks as the province imposes a stay-at-home order to fight a surge in COVID-19 cases that is threatening to overwhelm hospitals.

Ford also says the province plans to start vaccinating people aged 18 and older living in COVID-19 hot spots, including teachers and essential workers.

The province says mobile teams will deliver vaccines in congregate settings, residential buildings, faith-based centres and large employers in areas hit hard by the virus.

Regions will be selected based on patterns of transmission, severe illness and mortality from COVID-19.

Education workers in hot spot neighbourhoods in Toronto and Peel Region will be eligible for vaccines starting next week, with plans to expand to other hard hit areas as supply allows.

Niagara Falls has one area identified as a 'hotspot' with the postal code L2G.

Staff who work directly with special needs students across the province will also be eligible for COVID-19 shots starting next week.

Niagara's educational workers will receive their vaccines next week after a decision was made by Niagara's Vaccine Task Force to prioritize that sector.

For more details on the Stay-at-Home order click here.

