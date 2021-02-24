Ontario plans to start administering COVID-19 vaccines to people 80+ in March

Ontario health officials plan to start vaccinating people 80 years old and older in March.

During an update this morning Chair of the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force retired General Rick Hillier announced the province plans to start vaccinating community members 80 and older on March 22nd, moving on to people 75 years old and older in mid-April, people 70 years old or older in May, and people 65 and older by the beginning of June.

Hillier did not provide a timeline for people under 65.

Essential workers should be getting their shots in May.

Ontario is currently lagging behind most other provinces in vaccine distribution.

Hillier also said the province expects to have an online booking portal for COVID-19 vaccines up and running by March 15th.