Ontario plans to start administering COVID-19 vaccines to people 80+ in March
Ontario health officials plan to start vaccinating people 80 years old and older in March.
During an update this morning Chair of the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force retired General Rick Hillier announced the province plans to start vaccinating community members 80 and older on March 22nd, moving on to people 75 years old and older in mid-April, people 70 years old or older in May, and people 65 and older by the beginning of June.
Hillier did not provide a timeline for people under 65.
Essential workers should be getting their shots in May.
Ontario is currently lagging behind most other provinces in vaccine distribution.
Hillier also said the province expects to have an online booking portal for COVID-19 vaccines up and running by March 15th.
-
ROUNDTABLE with Robin McPherson and Erik TomasROUNDTABLE with Robin McPherson and Erik Tomas
-
Legal Stories of the WeekCriminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim every Wednesday to discuss the legal stories of the week. Corey Hurren pleads guilty to 8 charges tied to Rideau Hall incident. City looking to recoup $187K it spent enforcing closure of Etobicoke BBQ restaurant in November
-
View from the drive thru - Defund the police, literally?View from the drive thru - Defund the police, literally?