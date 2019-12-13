Ontario Poet Laureate role created in honour of Hip frontman Gord Downie

A private member's bill honouring Gord Downie's legacy got full support of the Ontario Legislature.

Windsor MPP Percy Hatfield's bill to create a Poet Laureate of Ontario passed unanimously yesterday in memory of the late frontman of the Tragically Hip.

Ontario’s Poet Laureate will be responsible for promoting arts and literacy in the province, celebrating Ontario and its peoples, and raising the profile of Ontario poets.

Downie died in 2017 from a rare form of brain cancer.