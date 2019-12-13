Ontario Poet Laureate role created in honour of Hip frontman Gord Downie
A private member's bill honouring Gord Downie's legacy got full support of the Ontario Legislature.
Windsor MPP Percy Hatfield's bill to create a Poet Laureate of Ontario passed unanimously yesterday in memory of the late frontman of the Tragically Hip.
Ontario’s Poet Laureate will be responsible for promoting arts and literacy in the province, celebrating Ontario and its peoples, and raising the profile of Ontario poets.
Downie died in 2017 from a rare form of brain cancer.
-
Winter Festival of Lights Pays it Forward, Surprising a Niagara Falls Resident
Matt Holmes Speaks with Tina Myers from the Winter Festival of Lights regarding a bright surprise for a Niagara Falls resident
-
Ontario Government Announces 1.7 Million Dollars for Niagara Health Upgrades
Matt Holmes Speaks with Health Minister Christine Elliott regarding money announced for Niagara Health System upgrades
-
Welland Turns Down Motion for Out of the Cold Program
Matt Holmes Speaks with Welland City Councillor John Chiocchio regarding motion to set up emergency shelter in the Rose City being turned down