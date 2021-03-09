Ontario Police College outbreak reaches more than 100 COVID-19 cases
A COVID-19 outbreak at the Ontario Police College has now sickened 102 people.
Public health officials say there are currently 33 active cases in the outbreak at the training facility in Aylmer, Ont., while the rest are considered resolved.
The Southwestern Public Health unit says the outbreak at the college was first declared on Feb. 24.
In-person learning was suspended at the college at the end of February, with plans to keep physical classrooms closed for at least two weeks.
The local health unit says it has been meeting with college officials to discuss the safe reopening of classes.
The provincial government describes the Ontario Police College as one of the largest police training facilities in North America.
