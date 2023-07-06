Ontario police dog dies in the line of duty after ingesting drugs

A police dog in Woodstock, Ontario has died after ingesting drugs during an investigation.



Police say the dog named Taz was part of a unit that responded to a call on July 3rd to assist the Stratford Police Service on a drug probe.



A police statement says that Taz, and another dog named Striker, appeared to ingest drugs at the scene.



Both dogs were transported to a veterinary clinic, where Taz was pronounced dead.



Striker remained under observation at the clinic and was able to return home on Wednesday.



Police say the individuals involved in the investigation that led to Taz's death have been arrested and charged by the Stratford police.