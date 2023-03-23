Ontario police issue Canada-wide warrants for two more suspects in Hajtamiri attack

York Regional Police said that two men named in the warrants have been charged in the violent assault of Elnaz Hajtamiri, who was attacked with a frying pan in the underground parking garage of the condo building where she lived on Dec. 20, 2021 in Richmond Hill, Ont.

``I can tell you that the two people that we're looking for today on the Canada-wide warrants were directly involved in the planning and the execution of that attack,'' Det. Sgt. Jason Dinsmore told a news conference.

Investigators said Hajtamiri was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the attack while the suspects fled in a vehicle.

Police said the two suspects, a 24-year-old man from Delta, B.C., and a 23-year-old man from Mississauga, Ont., have each been charged with aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, and police believe they are in Canada.

In 2022, police arrested two 24-year-old men from Brampton, Ont., one who has since been deported, and charged them with several offences including attempted murder and attempted kidnapping in relation to the attack.