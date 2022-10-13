Ontario police officers did not draw firearms before they were fatally shot: watchdog

Ontario's police watchdog says officers who died responding to a call at an Innisfil, Ont., home on Tuesday did not draw their firearms before they were fatally shot.

A spokeswoman for the Special Investigations Unit says a third officer who was also at the home exchanged gunfire with the 23-year-old man, who also died.

The third officer was not injured.

An autopsy for the young man identified as Chris Doncaster by a source close to the investigation -- who was not authorized to speak publicly -- is scheduled for Friday.

The Department of National Defence confirmed that a man named Christopher Joseph Doncaster was a Canadian Armed Forces member from May to December 2020.

The Defence Department says Doncaster was a private who was never deployed and did not complete basic training.