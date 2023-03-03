Ontario police rescue 64 Mexican nationals allegedly exploited for labour

Police say they have rescued 64 Mexican nationals who were allegedly exploited through an international labour trafficking ring and abused while working in farms and warehouses across the Greater Toronto Area.

York Regional Police say seven alleged members of a criminal human trafficking organization are facing multiple charges.

Police say officers from York Region as well as the Canada Border Services Agency began investigating in November after receiving a tip.

Police say they learned traffickers had enticed workers to come to Canada with promises of a good job and a better life.

Investigators allege workers ended up living in deplorable conditions and were mistreated, abused and exploited for manual labour.

Police say the workers were compelled to work long hours for little pay, while their alleged exploiters reaped the benefits of their labour.

