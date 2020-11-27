Ontario posts record number of COVID-19 cases but testing also up
Ontario is reporting a record number of new cases of COVID-19 but it comes as the province’s labs turned around more than 58,000 individual tests, pointing to a lower positivity percentage overall.
The Ministry of Health says that there were 1,855 new cases of COVID-19.
That is a sizeable increase on the previous record of 1,588 cases but it coincides with a massive jump in testing.
The province’s labs were able to turn around 58,037 individual tests on Thursday, which is nearly 10,000 more than the previous record of 48,488 that was set back on Oct. 8.
As a result the ministry says that the positive percentage for the last 24 hours was actually 3.7, which is the lowest it has been in more than a week.
