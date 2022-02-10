Ontario Premier Doug Ford considering speeding up reopening timeline
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to consider new regulations this week to speed up the economic reopening timeline amid pressure from local and provincial politicians.
Multiple sources say the premier personally asked for new regulations to be drawn up to fast-track reopening schedules and his cabinet is set to consider the new measures as early as Friday.
It’s unclear whether proof-of-vaccination or mandatory masking policies would be dropped as well — the province has yet to provide a timeframe for when those measures would come to an end.
Ontario would become the latest province to speed up the COVID-19 exit plan — a direct result of the Ottawa occupation and bridge blockades by groups vehemently opposed to pandemic related restrictions.
The government of Alberta and Saskatchewan both announced an almost immediate end to all COVID-19 measures, including masking, and called on other levels of government to follow suit.
