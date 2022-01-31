Ontario Premier Doug Ford extremely disturbed to see some desecrate national monuments in Ottawa

Premier Doug Ford says he was extremely disturbed to see some individuals desecrate national monuments and wave swastikas and other symbols of hate while protesting COVID-19 measures and vaccine mandates in Ottawa this weekend.

Ford says such behaviour has no place in Ontario or Canada.

Ottawa police have said several criminal investigations are underway into actions _ including the desecration of monuments _ during the protest.

The Parliament Hill protest -- which saw a convoy of truckers and their supporters head to Ottawa last week -- has entered its third full day.