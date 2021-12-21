Ontario Premier Doug Ford gets booster shot
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has received his COVID-19 booster dose.
Ford received the shot at an Etobicoke pharmacy, joining the more than 2 million Ontarians who have received their third shot.
As of yesterday, all residents aged 18 and older in Ontario can book their booster shot. That represents about 10.5M people.
Over 206,000 Ontarians booked their booster appointments yesterday alone on the provincial booking system.
Many people expressed frustration after not being able to find an appointment.
A spokeswoman for Ontario's health minister said public health units were ``actively working to add appointments'' to the online booking system as the province ramps up vaccination capacity, aiming for between 200,000 and 300,000 doses daily.
“So, I just ended up getting my booster shot and I just encourage everyone, please get out there. If you haven’t taken any shots, get your first, get your second, or get your booster. I want to thank everyone across Ontario who went and got their boosters, but I especially want to thank folks like Anmol who are doing a great job, and everyone else delivering the vaccinations. We did over 206,000 yesterday in one day, those are staggering numbers. We have well over 200,000 appointments booked just on the provincial portal, and not mentioning the pharmacy portals and the primary care docs. So folks, we’re really gearing up to hit anywhere from 200-300,000 every single day, and again I just want to thank everyone who is getting their shots, and everyone who is delivering the shots. It’s the real Ontario spirit, Team Ontario, lets keep going. Once again, because of the great work these folks do, we will be the world leaders once again, so thank you and God bless everyone, and I want to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas, Happy New Year and Happy Holidays.” Premier Doug Ford
-
AM Roundtable - Brandon Currie and Shane MalcolmAM Roundtable - Brandon Currie and Shane Malcolm
-
Christopher Newton - Remembering Former Shaw Festival Artistic DirectorChristopher Newton served as the Festival’s Artistic Director from 1979 until 2002, he passed away at the age of 85. Tim talks to Conductor of the Niagara Symphony Bradley Thachuck talking about the passing of Christopher Newton.
-
Shopping local this week with #NiagaraMyWayTim talks to Eduardo Lafforgue Pres. of the NOTL Chamber and Tourism NOTL on shopping local this week with #NiagaraMyWay tags