Ontario Premier Doug Ford gets booster shot

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has received his COVID-19 booster dose.

Ford received the shot at an Etobicoke pharmacy, joining the more than 2 million Ontarians who have received their third shot.

As of yesterday, all residents aged 18 and older in Ontario can book their booster shot. That represents about 10.5M people.

Over 206,000 Ontarians booked their booster appointments yesterday alone on the provincial booking system.

Many people expressed frustration after not being able to find an appointment.

A spokeswoman for Ontario's health minister said public health units were ``actively working to add appointments'' to the online booking system as the province ramps up vaccination capacity, aiming for between 200,000 and 300,000 doses daily.