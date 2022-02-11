Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement this morning.

Sources tell CTV News the government has been considering invoking new emergency measures that will allow stiffer fines and penalties against protesters blocking the border.

According to sources, the Progressive Conservative government is also considering issuing a state of emergency.

Ford will be joined Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, Attorney General Doug Downey and Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation at 10:30 a.m. this morning.