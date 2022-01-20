Ontario Premier Doug Ford set to make announcement at 11:30 a.m.

Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement about COVID-19 restrictions at 11:30 a.m.

Sources say the announcement centres on relaxing measures brought in by the government earlier this month.

It's believed Ontario restaurants will be allowed to reopen at 50% capacity at the end of the month before gradually lifting other public health restrictions next month.

Ontario returned to a modified version of Step 2 of its reopening plan on January 5th, which closed indoor dining at restaurants, indoor recreation facilities - like gyms and arenas, and Niagara's two casinos.

The restrictions were supposed to be in effect until at least Jan. 26th.

Yesterday, Health Minister Christine Elliott said COVID-19 cases in the province are expected to peak this month, with hospitalizations and ICU admissions to follow.