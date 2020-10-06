Ontario Premier says the province has now completed 4 million COVID-19 tests.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province has now completed 4 million COVID-19 tests.

Ford announced says the testing backlog has been cleared by 40%, largely led by pausing appointments for a day and limiting tests for asymptomatic people.

Ford says 'if you need a test, you will get it' but reminded residents that all testing is now done by appointment only.

Ontario reported over 500 new COVID cases today, along with 7 new deaths.

Niagara reported 17 new cases.