Ontario Premier says the province has now completed 4 million COVID-19 tests.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province has now completed 4 million COVID-19 tests.
Ford announced says the testing backlog has been cleared by 40%, largely led by pausing appointments for a day and limiting tests for asymptomatic people.
Ford says 'if you need a test, you will get it' but reminded residents that all testing is now done by appointment only.
Ontario reported over 500 new COVID cases today, along with 7 new deaths.
Niagara reported 17 new cases.
