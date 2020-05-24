Ontario Premier wants to ramp up testing

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is urging the public to get tested for COVID-19.

Ford says the only way to reach testing capacity in the province is for people to get tested, and he stressed anyone who feels they need a test whether they're displaying symptoms or not will not be turned away from an assessment centre.

During a televised address Sunday morning, Ford said the province will be launching a new testing strategy to focus on specific sectors.

He warned a negative result doesn't necessarily clear a person who thinks they've been exposed and suggested repeating testing if they start to display symptoms.

Ford also addressed the crowded downtown Toronto Park that has sparked social media outrage at the obvious disregard for physical distancing.

"I thought it was a rock concert at the beginning when i went out there, I was absolutely shocked, my friends I get it, but the images I saw we just can't have that right now"

Ford has said he won't hestitate to shut the province down again if COVID-19 numbers continue to climb.