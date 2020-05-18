Ontario prepares to reopen tomorrow

Ontario is set enter its first stage of reopening tomorrow including lifting restrictions on retail stores and surgeries.

The province says workplaces can begin to reopen, but working from home should continue as much as possible.

All construction can resume and limits will be lifted on maintenance, repair and property management services, such as cleaning, painting and pool maintenance.

Most retail stores that have a street entrance can reopen with physical distancing restrictions, such as limits on the number of customers in a store and providing curbside pickup and delivery.

Many golf courses reopenned Saturday but clubhouses can only open for washrooms and take-out food.

Marinas, boat clubs and public boat launches also ropenned Saturday, as did many private parks and campgrounds for trailers and RVs whose owners have a full season contract, and businesses that board animals.

Other businesses and services included in the stage one reopening include regular veterinary appointments, pet grooming, pet sitting and pet training; libraries for pickup or deliveries; and housekeepers and babysitters.

Ontario has previously announced that publicly funded schools will be closed until at least May 31.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce is expected to announce the fate of the 2020 school year early this week.