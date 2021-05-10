Ontario prioritizes health-care workers for second dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Ontario says it is adding health-care workers to a list of high-risk employees prioritized for their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The province says the workers can begin booking second doses by the end of this week, and further details will be provided in the coming days.
Health-care workers were among the first groups to be prioritized for a first dose of the shot when Ontario began administering the vaccines earlier this year.
However, the province later extended dosing intervals for COVID-19 vaccines from 21 days to four months, which means many workers are still waiting for the second dose.
The province says a wide array of health-care workers will now be able to get their second dose faster.
The eligible groups include all hospital and acute care staff in frontline roles, medical first responders and long-term care home and retirement-home health care workers.
