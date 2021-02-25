Ontario proposes election laws reform to limit third-party advertising

Ontario's Progressive Conservative government is proposing changes to the election laws that it says would limit third-party advertising and boost voter participation.

A bill with proposed amendments was introduced today in the legislature, and if it becomes law, will go into effect before the next provincial election expected to take place in the spring of 2022.

Attorney General Doug Downey says one the proposed changes is extending the $600,000 spending limit placed on third-party advertisers from six months before an election to a year.

The amount individuals can donate to a party, candidate or constituency association would also double from $1,650 to $3,300 a year.

The bill also proposes to extend the number of advance polling days from five to 10.

The province says the bill will also, for the first time, clarify the use of social media accounts by provincial legislators.