Ontario proposes election laws reform to limit third-party advertising
Ontario's Progressive Conservative government is proposing changes to the election laws that it says would limit third-party advertising and boost voter participation.
A bill with proposed amendments was introduced today in the legislature, and if it becomes law, will go into effect before the next provincial election expected to take place in the spring of 2022.
Attorney General Doug Downey says one the proposed changes is extending the $600,000 spending limit placed on third-party advertisers from six months before an election to a year.
The amount individuals can donate to a party, candidate or constituency association would also double from $1,650 to $3,300 a year.
The bill also proposes to extend the number of advance polling days from five to 10.
The province says the bill will also, for the first time, clarify the use of social media accounts by provincial legislators.
-
ROUNDTABLE Mike Matt and Lucas SpinosaROUNDTABLE Mike Matt and Lucas Spinosa
-
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK Feb 25Canada Revenue Agency began accepting tax returns for 2020, CERB was a taxable benefit, people who switched to working from home are entitled to a tax credit of up to $400 (200 days @ $2.00 per day). Bank revenues have remained strong because today banks make most of their money from fees rather than interest on loans. More use of credit and debit means more money for the banks. Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University
-
Life of a professional musician during the lockdownTim talks to Jim Cason, Drummer of Mighty Duck Blues Band on the life of a professional musician during the lockdown