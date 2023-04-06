Ontario proposes new legislation that would allow farmers to build three new lots on their land

Ontario is proposing to allow municipalities expand their settlement boundaries more quickly and easily in order to open up more land for housing.

Legislation introduced today by Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark would also allow farmers to build three new lots on their land.

The bill would also require 29 of the province's largest municipalities to plan for growth near transit station areas and downtowns.

As well, the legislation aims to increase the supply of building inspectors by redesigning a qualification program and freezing exam fees.

The changes are part of the province's plan to build 1.5 million homes by 2031.

The province's recent projections show while there were about 100,000 homes built in 2022, the number of housing starts in the next few years may only reach upwards of 80,000 annually.