Ontario putting $12 million towards helping people with criminal records find employment
Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton says the province is putting $12 million toward helping people with criminal records find employment.
The government says more than one million people in the province have a criminal record, which decreases their likelihood of getting a job and increases their likelihood of long-term poverty.
McNaughton says people have paid their dues and just want to ``roll up their sleeves'' and give back.
The money would fund nine projects that could help prepare up to 2,000 job-seekers for careers in construction, manufacturing, hospitality, food and beverage processing and other industries.
The programs are set to give apprenticeship and technical training, on-the-job learning, and interview skills
Solicitor General Michael Kerzner says the government believes in second chances and building a strong province means no one gets left behind.
