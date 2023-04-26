Ontario putting $12 million towards helping people with criminal records find employment

Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton says the province is putting $12 million toward helping people with criminal records find employment.

The government says more than one million people in the province have a criminal record, which decreases their likelihood of getting a job and increases their likelihood of long-term poverty.

McNaughton says people have paid their dues and just want to ``roll up their sleeves'' and give back.

The money would fund nine projects that could help prepare up to 2,000 job-seekers for careers in construction, manufacturing, hospitality, food and beverage processing and other industries.

The programs are set to give apprenticeship and technical training, on-the-job learning, and interview skills

Solicitor General Michael Kerzner says the government believes in second chances and building a strong province means no one gets left behind.