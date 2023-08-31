Ontario, Quebec to swap energy in new deal to help with electricity demands

Ontario and Quebec have agreed to swap energy to help each other out when electricity demands peak.



Ontario Energy Minister Todd Smith says the provinces' electricity operators will trade up to 600 megawatts of energy each.



He says Ontario's energy peak occurs in the summer, driven mostly by air conditioning on hot days.



Quebec's energy peak comes in the winter months, mostly due to electric heating on cold days.



The deal will last 10 years, with reviews along the way to adjust energy amounts based on usage.



Smith says the deal is a straight swap, with no payments on either side, and the transfer could begin as early as this winter.