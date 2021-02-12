Ontario ramping up rapid testing in schools, LTC and some workplaces in coming weeks

Ontario says it will expand the use of rapid COVID-19 testing in schools, long-term care homes and essential workplaces.

Once the program has ramped up, health officials say they expect to have one million rapid tests distributed every week.

They could not provide a timeline though, noting it would depend on how many tests Ontario would secure through the federal government.

The province says it has received six million rapid antigen tests since November, and has distributed approximately two million.

Officials expect to have rapid testing in place in Toronto, Peel and York Region schools when they reopen next week.

Meanwhile, Ontario reported 1,076 new cases of COVID-19 today and 18 more deaths linked to the virus.

