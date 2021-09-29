Ontario recommends people aged 18 to 24 take Pfizer-BioNTech shots over Moderna

An increase in cases of a rare heart condition in young adults who have received the COVID-19 Moderna vaccines has prompted Ontario to recommend the Pfizer-BioNTech shots for those aged 18 to 24.

The province says the rise of myocarditis and pericarditis cases has been particularly observed among males in that age group.

Between June and August, the province says the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis for males aged 18 to 24 following a second dose of Moderna was one in 5,000.

For those who received the Pfizer-BioNTech, the rate was one in 28,000.

The province says the side-effect is still rare and the majority of cases are considered mild.

The recommendation is preferential and people can still take the Moderna vaccines if they choose to.

