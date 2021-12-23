Ontario records 5,790 COVID-19 cases, smashing through record

Ontario is reporting 5,790 new cases of COVID-19 today, blowing past the pandemic's previous single-day high of 4,812 set back in April.

The province is also recording seven new deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 440 people are in hospital with COVID-19, including 136 who are fully vaccinated.

She says 169 are in intensive care, 32 of whom are fully vaccinated.

Provincial data shows 86.7 per cent of Ontarians five and older have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 81.2 per cent have two.

Elliott says 253,000 doses were administered over the previous 24 hours.

