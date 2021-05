Ontario is reporting another day with fewer than 1,100 new COVID-19 cases.

Provincial officials confirm 1,095 new cases today, along with 23 new deaths linked to the virus.

Today's statistics include 24,000 processed tests.

This is the second day in a row that the cases have been below 1,100, but it is a slight increase from yesterday's 1,039.

Today's update also includes 48 more hospitalizations due to COVID-19.