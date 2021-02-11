Ontario 'regrets' error that led to false claim of COVID-19 vaccinations in LTC homes

Ontario's minister of long-term care is apologizing for an earlier statement that claimed all residents in the province's long-term care homes had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The province had promised to achieve that goal by Feb. 10, and this morning Long-term Care Minister Merrilee Fullerton said in a statement that the goal had been met.

But a spokeswoman for Fullerton issued a statement this afternoon that says residents in a few long-term care homes have yet to receive the first dose of the vaccine.

Krystle Caputo says `` a miscommunication'' was to blame for the error, which the government 'regrets.``

She says the government expects the outstanding homes will be finished in the coming days.

The Ministry of Long-Term Care said earlier today that more than 62,000 residents had received the first dose of the vaccine, and more than 34,000 of them had received their second dose.

