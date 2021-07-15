Ontario relaxes rules at group homes and women's shelters tomorrow in Step 3

The Ontario government is relaxing some COVID restrictions at Women's shelters and group homes as the province enters Stage 3 of the reopening plan.

As of Friday, July 16, 2021, more outdoor and indoor visits will be allowed for both essential and non-essential visitors, along with recreational activities and overnight stays outside of the residence.

The relaxed rules will impact congregate care settings such as residences for adults with developmental disabilities, residences for children in care or with special needs, along with women’s shelters

“As we cautiously reopen the province, we know how important it is for people in congregate care settings to spend time with their loved ones outside of care settings, where they can share activities and special moments together,” said Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services. “This has been made possible by the people of Ontario rolling up their sleeves and getting vaccinated, and by the dedicated staff who have been supporting congregate care residents across the province.”

Overnight absences are permitted for all residents, with an updated active screening process with no requirement for a negative COVID-19 test for fully immunized residents.