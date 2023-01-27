Ontario releases a billing code for doctors to use when diagnosing long COVID.

Ontario has released a billing code for doctors to use when diagnosing long COVID.



Doctors and advocates say the move is a crucial first step to better understanding, treating and destigmatizing a growing problem.



Chief Medical Officer of Health Doctor Kieran Moore says the code will help the province track and examine the burden of long COVID.



The Ministry of Health says the code can be used by doctors for suspected or confirmed long COVID.



University of Toronto researcher Doctor Kieran Quinn says the move is a big deal and will change health-care delivery for those with the condition that can persist for more than a year.



Common symptoms of long COVID include extreme fatigue, brain fog and mood disorders such as depression.



The ministry has sent out guidelines to primary care physicians to help them understand how to assess and manage patients with long COVID.

(The Canadian Press)<