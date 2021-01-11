Ontario releases top baby name picks

Ontario has released the 2019 most popular baby names.

Olivia and Noah took the titles in their respective categories.

Ontario registered 933 baby girls named Olivia, closing the decade as one of the most consistently popular names in the province.

There were 841 Noahs registered in Ontario last year making it the top choice for boys

Rounding out the top 5 on the girls side was Charlotte, Emma, Ava and Sophia.

For the boys Liam was the second place winner followed by Lucas, Benjamin and Ethan.

