Ontario removes most outdoor capacity limits, would permit Santa Claus parades
Ontario is removing capacity limits at outdoor, organized public events such as Remembrance Day ceremonies and Santa Claus parades.
Some cities, including Toronto, have already opted not to do a traditional Santa Claus parade with crowds this year.
A spokeswoman for Health Minister Christine Elliott says outdoor capacity limits are also lifted in most other sectors, such as fairs and festivals, outdoor areas of museums and zoos, and ski hills as well as other outdoor recreational amenities.
Alexandra Hilkene notes that the risk of COVID-19 transmission is significantly lower outside.
Outdoor social gatherings are still limited to 100 people and outdoor capacity limits at nightclubs remain in place.
Other regulatory changes include removing a requirement that vehicles stay two metres apart at drive-in or drive-thru venues
