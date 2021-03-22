Ontario report 1,699 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario is reporting 1,699 new cases of COVID-19 today.

Health Minister Christine Elliot says 500 are in Toronto, 318 are in Peel, 155 are in York, and 114 are in Hamilton.

Today's update is a slight decrease from yesterday's 1,791 new cases.

The seven day average for number of infections is 1,599 compared to 1,349 a week ago.

The number of people in hospital increase by 53 and 7 fewer people are in the ICU.