Ontario reporting 1058 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

Ontario is reporting just over 1000 new cases of COVID-19.

The province announcing 1,058 cases, and 11 new deaths today.

Nearly 31,200 tests were completed.

There are 325 new cases in Toronto, 215 in Peel and 87 in York Region.



As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 569,455 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.