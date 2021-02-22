Ontario reporting 1058 new COVID-19 cases on Monday
Ontario is reporting just over 1000 new cases of COVID-19.
The province announcing 1,058 cases, and 11 new deaths today.
Nearly 31,200 tests were completed.
There are 325 new cases in Toronto, 215 in Peel and 87 in York Region.
As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 569,455 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.
ROUNDTABLE with Sue-Ann Staff and Jon BraithwaiteROUNDTABLE with Sue-Ann Staff and Jon Braithwaite
Underdogs Boxing Club - how small businesses try to stay afloat during pandemicClosed while in lockdown, how are they holding up? Are they at risk of closure? Has the pivot to digital helped? https://www.underdogsboxing.org/
WEEKLY NIAGARA COVID-19 UPDATE Feb 22WEEKLY NIAGARA COVID-19 UPDATE Feb 22 No confirmed variants in Niagara. Are we ready to move the region to RED zone? What’s the criteria? Tim talks with Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health.