Ontario reporting 1092 new COVID cases today and 10 more deaths

Ontario health officials are confirming 1,092 new COVID-19 cases today.

10 more deaths were also announced.

Today's daily case count is down from 1,316 yesterday, and 1,185 on Tuesday but up from 994 one week ago.

The average daily death toll is now down to 12, declining from 15 at this point last week.

