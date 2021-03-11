Ontario reporting 1092 new COVID cases today and 10 more deaths
Ontario health officials are confirming 1,092 new COVID-19 cases today.
10 more deaths were also announced.
Today's daily case count is down from 1,316 yesterday, and 1,185 on Tuesday but up from 994 one week ago.
The average daily death toll is now down to 12, declining from 15 at this point last week.
-
view from the drive thru - Lou Ottens, Inventor of the Audio Cassette, Dies at 94view from the drive thru - Lou Ottens, Inventor of the Audio Cassette, Dies at 94
-
ROUNDTABLE Brett Boake and Shelby KnoxROUNDTABLE Brett Boake and Shelby Knox
-
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK MAR 11One-third of the staff at the American offices of Huffington Post were terminated. Bank of Canada announced that the economic recovery from COVID was stronger than anticipated. There is growing concern about a "hot" housing market with housing prices rising 7% to 10% from just a year. The new fiscal year for the Federal and Provincial Governments begins on April 1 Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.