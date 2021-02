Ontario is reporting 1228 new cases of COVID-19, along with 28 deaths.

57,200 tests were completed.

There were 331 new cases in Toronto, 228 in Peel and 132 in York Region.



Toronto and Peel will remain under a stay-at-home order until at least March 8th, while York moves to the red zone on Monday.

Niagara is in the grey-lockdown zone of Ontario's framework.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 540,129 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.