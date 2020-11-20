Ontario reporting 1418 new cases of COVID 19 today

Testing numbers are up as Ontario Health is reporting 1,418 new cases of COVID-19 today.

There are 400 new cases in Peel, 393 in Toronto and 168 in York Region.

Those hot spot areas of the province account for more than 80 per cent of all positive cases in Ontario.

Yesterday, nearly 48,200 tests were completed.

Ontario’s seven-day average for number of cases reported is now 1,372, up from 1,355 one week ago.

Eight new deaths linked to the disease were also confirmed by provincial health officials.