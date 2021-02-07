Ontario reporting 1489 new COVID cases on Sunday

Ontario is reporting 1,489 cases of COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths.

Sunday's numbers mark a slight increase over yesterday's when 1,388 new infections were recorded.

Tests were down by about 10,000 with 51,000 tests completed, compared to Saturday's total of 62,000.

There are 517 new cases in Toronto, 261 in Peel and 121 in York Region.

379,184 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Niagara's numbers will be released publicly at noon.

The province is expected to announce its plan for gradually loosening COVID-19 restrictions on Monday.