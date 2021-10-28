Ontario reporting 197 people with COVID-19 being treated in hospital today
Ontario is reporting 197 people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital today.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says 169 of those patients, roughly 85 percent, are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.
The latest provincial update also lists 132 people being treated in the ICU, including 60 unvaccinated people, 8 partially vaccinated people, and 16 fully vaccinated people.
Province-wide, 409 new COVID-19 cases are being confirmed and 3 more deaths were reported.
